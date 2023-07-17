Sowing the Seeds of the Word of God: Pope Francis Calls for Perseverance and Joy

Pope Francis Encourages Faithful to Persevere in Sowing Seeds of God’s Word

In his Angelus prayer on July 16, Pope Francis delivered a powerful message to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Reflecting on the parable of the sower in the Sunday Gospel, the Pope invited parents, priests, religious, and lay people to continue sowing seeds of the word of God with joy and generosity.

Addressing the crowd from the study window of the Vatican Apostolic Building, the Pope emphasized the importance of following the example of Jesus. Just as Jesus is the “good sower” who tirelessly spreads the seeds of the Holy Word, so too should believers persist in their efforts to spread God’s message.

The Pope noted that in the parable, individuals possess the freedom to choose whether or not to receive the seeds of the Holy Word. However, Jesus remains steadfast in his belief that the soil in everyone’s heart can bear fruit. Despite the existence of capricious stones and sinful thorns that suppress the Word, Jesus never gives up on us.

Speaking directly to parents, who play a crucial role in passing on the faith, the Pope urged them to remain committed, even when their efforts seem unappreciated or when they face opposition from secular thinking. He emphasized that the good seed will ultimately take root and produce results in due time. It is vital for parents not to succumb to a mistrustful mindset and abandon their role in planting the seed, leaving their children vulnerable to harmful influences.

Turning his attention to the youth, the Pope encouraged them to devote themselves to prayer and extend a helping hand to others. He stressed that spending time with those in need may appear to be a loss, especially in a world driven by consumerism and hedonism. However, he reminded the youth of the importance of investing in building a better future for all, just like planting a seed that may not bear fruit immediately but is essential for growth and development.

Furthermore, Pope Francis reminded priests, religious, and laypeople not to be discouraged if they do not witness immediate success in their efforts to preach the Holy Word. He assured them that even if it seems like nothing is happening, the Holy Spirit is at work, and the Kingdom of God is already growing. The Pope called for continued perseverance and joy in spreading the Gospel.

In conclusion, Pope Francis urged believers to reflect on their own actions and contributions. Have they sown good seeds? Are they only concerned with personal harvest or do they sow seeds for others? Do they incorporate Gospel seeds in their daily lives? Are they prone to discouragement or do they, like Jesus, continue to sow seeds even when immediate results are not visible?

This message resonated strongly with those gathered in St. Peter’s Square, reminding them of the importance of persevering in sowing the seeds of God’s Word and staying committed to their mission. Pope Francis’s words serve as an inspiration for believers worldwide to continue spreading the message of love, hope, and faith to all corners of the world.

(Source: Vatican News Network)

