Spanish commentator and silence after KEvin Pantera’s three-pointer | Sports

Partizan’s victory and Kevin Panter’s three-pointer will hurt Real Madrid fans for a long time!

Source: Profimedia

He is a partisan beat Real in Madrid, and Kevin Panter became the absolute hero of black and white! In the last second, four tenths before the end, he scored a spectacular one triple for the triumph of Željko Obradović’s team, which took away Real’s home field advantage in the playoff series. Now Partizan is the one who is wondering and who will play in front of their fans for a place in the Final Four, regardless of how the match ends on Thursday!

And how much did all that hurt the Spaniards? Listen to how the commentator there saw off the last move of the captain of black and white and his spectacular three-pointer over the hand of Gershon Jabusele:

After the game, Kevin Panter was not smiling while making the statement because he was completely focused on the second match, andŽeljko Obradović sent a similar message. The black and whites are not celebrating tonight, but are completely focused on the second match and the chance to win the “ball match” already in Spain for placement in the Final Four in Kaunas.