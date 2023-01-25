Spring Festival Gala goes overseas to show Chinese culture to the world

CCTV news:The headquarter’s Spring Festival Gala landed in many countries around the world, attracting the attention of many overseas Chinese and local people. Many viewers commented on the wonderful programs of the Spring Festival Gala, and were deeply attracted by the Chinese cultural elements contained in the Spring Festival Gala.

People watching the Spring Festival Gala program of the main station experience the culture of the Spring Festival

Multiple screens were set up outside the concert hall to broadcast the main station’s Spring Festival Gala program, which attracted many viewers to stop and watch. Various forms of cultural experience activities also allow the audience to experience the Chinese Spring Festival culture in person.

The main station’s Spring Festival Gala promotional video appeared in the center of London

On the 22nd, multiple screens in Chinatown and Trafalgar Square in the center of London, England played the main station’s Spring Festival Gala promotional video, showing Chinese festival culture and traditional customs to local residents.

The obelisk lights up “China Red” and the main station Spring Festival Gala is praised

On the 21st local time, the obelisk, a landmark building in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, was lit up in “Chinese red” to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The promotional banner of the 2023 Spring Festival Gala was also displayed on the obelisk. In addition, the Spring Festival cultural publicity activities were held locally, which attracted many people to stop and pay attention. (CCTV)

