Home World Spring Festival Gala goes overseas to show Chinese culture to the world – Teller Report Teller Report
World

Spring Festival Gala goes overseas to show Chinese culture to the world – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

　　Spring Festival Gala goes overseas to show Chinese culture to the world

　　CCTV news:The headquarter’s Spring Festival Gala landed in many countries around the world, attracting the attention of many overseas Chinese and local people. Many viewers commented on the wonderful programs of the Spring Festival Gala, and were deeply attracted by the Chinese cultural elements contained in the Spring Festival Gala.

　　People watching the Spring Festival Gala program of the main station experience the culture of the Spring Festival

Multiple screens were set up outside the concert hall to broadcast the main station’s Spring Festival Gala program, which attracted many viewers to stop and watch. Various forms of cultural experience activities also allow the audience to experience the Chinese Spring Festival culture in person.

　　The main station’s Spring Festival Gala promotional video appeared in the center of London

On the 22nd, multiple screens in Chinatown and Trafalgar Square in the center of London, England played the main station’s Spring Festival Gala promotional video, showing Chinese festival culture and traditional customs to local residents.

　　The obelisk lights up “China Red” and the main station Spring Festival Gala is praised

On the 21st local time, the obelisk, a landmark building in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, was lit up in “Chinese red” to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The promotional banner of the 2023 Spring Festival Gala was also displayed on the obelisk. In addition, the Spring Festival cultural publicity activities were held locally, which attracted many people to stop and pay attention. (CCTV)

See also  China, electricity rationed in the "factory of the world"

[Responsible editor: Liu Yang]

You may also like

Harry after the book Spare regrets. Meghan: ‘I...

Narcos, trial in the US of the shy...

Bay Area families raise chickens in backyard to...

Usa, political-military cover for Germany and allies

High prices lead people to smuggle eggs from...

Japan, cargo ship capsizes off Nagasaki: 18 missing

Covid, North Korea declares lockdown in Pyongyang

Australia’s inflation rate rose to 7.8% last year,...

Religious, secular and disillusioned with the left: Netanyahu’s...

WHO: 5 billion people around the world cannot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy