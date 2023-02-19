Home World spusu 70, here is the new promotional rate
A new tariff has arrived in the offer of spusu Italia which, for some time now, has been proposing a solid structure appreciated by customers.

The new offer is called married 70born after the success of a similar offer that started in Austria some time ago where the virtual manager has been an established reality for years.

The offer includes 70 GB on the 4G+ WINDTRE network, 2,000 minutes, 500 SMS + 140GB reserve al cost of €5.98 per month.

As always, you can use the minutes included in the rate to call fixed and mobile numbers in the European Union at no additional cost.

The promotion

The offer is available until 02/28/2023 and can be activated by all customers regardless of the operator they belong to.

ONLINE ACTIVATION

