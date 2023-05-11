Stay Homas, album review HOMAS (2023)

Just three years ago Stay Homas rose to worldwide fame thanks to their “Confination Songs” and now they return with “HOMAS” (Cukileo Records/Halley Records, 23) his second studio album. Los homitos have given shape to a work of thirteen compositions in which good vibes, love and the mixture of sounds reign once again. One more step to show that what was born in 2020 was only the beginning of a great musical career.

The first thing that can be noticed on this record is the pause that it has been given, the rush of the past is no longer there, nor are there the inputs that the hardest moments of the pandemic gave us day in and day out. That is why they have titled the album as “HOMAS”, because they no longer have the obligation to be at home, but they want to invite us to discover what is most intimate within them, which is why the songs are much more emotional and direct. The quintessential theme is love, with its advantages and disadvantages, but they include the occasional song in which they talk about their own personal improvements. But we have to highlight the message of “I WOULD DO IT AGAIN”a love letter to the group that its three members interpret, a real gift for their fans and for themselves.

Although what we expected from this album was that they had finally found their own sound, that they stopped experimenting to promote what they could do better, but it has not been like that at all, rather, quite the opposite. The trio made up of Guillem, Klaus and Rai have even added new styles to that wide list of genres they had already played before. In this new work we find that they come fully close to rock in "GIVE ME THE SAME"which can go back in time and give us a composition of the most eighties as "RADE BLUNNER"get excited with "I'LL BE HOME", that great ballad together with Meritxell Neddermann or give it to us "THE BEACH", the one that will be the hit of the summer when it stops appearing only in the physical edition. Wow, we are facing a new amalgamation of sounds that reminds us of "Agua" (Sony, 20), his first full-length.

And they have also wanted to give a gift to their most loyal followers including “Tropical.mp3” at the end of the work, a song recorded in the purest “Confination Songs” style. This means a return to their beginnings, so as not to forget where they come from, because in all this time they have not stopped playing at making music, and in the end, that is what they like the most and what they are best at.