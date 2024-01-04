STELLANTIS Leadership in commercial vehicles in Italy confirmed in 2023: 45.5% share – Companies

Stellantis’ leadership in the commercial vehicle segment in Italy is also confirmed in 2023. According to data provided by Dataforce, the Group in fact closed last year with a share of 45.5% and sales volumes of over 88,600 units (+21% on 2022).

FIAT Professional was the brand that achieved the best performance with a share of 26.1%. The FIAT Professional Ducato, in particular, produced in the Atessa (Chieti) plant, recorded a strong increase in its share in the segment to which it belongs, +9.9%, reaching 29.3%. In the same segment, also considering PEUGEOT Boxer, Citroën Jumper and Opel Movano, all vehicles also produced in Atessa, Stellantis’ share rose to 43.8%, with growth of 7.2%.

It should be underlined that 85% of the vehicles produced in Atessa are exported internationally, demonstrating the importance of the Italian plant which represents one of the crucial pillars of the Pro One strategy with which Stellantis aims to achieve global leadership with the six iconic brands of the Group: Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall.

The other brands of the Group also all grew in terms of sales and share. Behind FIAT Professional, the highest volumes were recorded by Citroën with over 14 thousand units (+41% compared to 2022) and a share of 7.2%, but very positive indications were also provided by Peugeot with over 11,500 units sold (+35%) and a share of 5.9% and Opel with over 8,700 vehicles registered (+29%) and a share of 4.5%.

A dominance that is strengthening in the electric commercial vehicle sector where Stellantis obtained a 47.5% market share in 2023. The brand that recorded the best result was Opel with a share of 22.1%. FIAT Professional, Citroën and PEUGEOT follow with shares of 11.9%, 6.9% and 6.5% respectively.