MOSCOW – Everyone in Russia is talking about it: the Investigative Committee, deputies and even the Kremlin. The Omon raid shopping malls to arrest them and the Russian media are already circulating guides for parents: “How to recognize if your children are dangerous Ryodanutye“. Complete with an identikit: a 12-legged spider and the number 4 tattooed on the back, long hair, black sweatshirts and checkered trousers.