The great escape of Italians from Sudan is being consumed while the mortar rounds and gunfire of the clashes, which continue neighborhood by neighborhood, resound in a Khartoum ghostly, surrounded by columns of smoke. Our 140 compatriots all arrived late Sunday morning at the embassy, ​​in the central Street 39, Block 61, which has become a collection point for those still stuck in the Sudanese capital – 20 were already safe in Egypt, reached by land.