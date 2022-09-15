Xinhua News Agency, Tashkent, September 14. Summary: China and Uzbekistan continue to move forward hand in hand on the road of national development and revitalization

Xinhua News Agency reporter Fan Weiguo Cai Guodong Shi Hao

At the invitation of President Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan and attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan in 1992, with the joint efforts of the two countries, bilateral relations have continuously achieved leapfrog development, cooperation in various fields has blossomed in an all-round way, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has been further promoted.

China-Uzbekistan relations depend on mutual trust, and the most important thing is to keep going. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago, the two countries have always respected each other, maintained good-neighborliness and friendship, stood together in the same boat, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results, firmly supported each other in safeguarding their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly supported each other’s chosen development path, and firmly opposed any external interference in internal affairs. From developing friendly cooperative relations, to establishing strategic partnership, and then to comprehensive strategic partnership, the political mutual trust between the two countries has risen to an unprecedented height.

In recent years, high-level exchanges between China and Uzbekistan have become increasingly close, and political mutual trust has continued to deepen. Leaders of the two sides have frequently exchanged in-depth views on issues of mutual concern such as bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional situations, drawing a grand blueprint for the sustained and rapid development of China-Uzbekistan relations. .

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become the “new engine” of China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership. In 2021, the bilateral trade volume will exceed US$8 billion. In the first half of this year, the bilateral trade volume was nearly 5 billion US dollars, and it is making steady progress towards the goal of 10 billion US dollars for the whole year. A number of key cooperation projects such as the China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline and the “Anglian-Papu” railway tunnel have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

In terms of security cooperation, China and Uzbekistan firmly practice the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, jointly combat the “three evil forces”, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking, carry out cooperation in personnel training and law enforcement capacity building, and actively promote peace and security in Afghanistan. Reconciliation and reconstruction process, and jointly ensure the security and stability of each country and the region.

In terms of promoting people-to-people bonds and people-to-people exchanges, since 2012, China and Uzbekistan have formed a joint archaeological team to conduct several archaeological excavations at the ancient city site of Mingtiepei, and obtained a large number of important archaeological materials. In 2021, the historical and cultural relics of the ancient city of Khiva will be successfully restored and handed over to Uzbekistan through the joint restoration of China and Uzbekistan. The Central Asian Drug Research and Development Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Global Onion Garden Tashkent Center have also been put into operation one after another, becoming an important carrier for Sino-Ukrainian cooperative research in medicine and botany.

In the context of the new crown epidemic, China and Uzbekistan are united in solidarity and helping each other. At a critical moment in China‘s fight against the new crown epidemic, Uzbekistan provided medical supplies to China. After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in Uzbekistan, China also quickly assisted Uzbekistan with epidemic prevention materials, and dispatched a 15-member joint medical working group to assist Uzbekistan in epidemic prevention and control. The Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and other relevant departments as well as dozens of domestic enterprises have also donated anti-epidemic materials to Uzbekistan.

In terms of international cooperation, China and Uzbekistan have always insisted that all countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal in international relations, and strive to promote the democratization of international relations. Close coordination and cooperation within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, and safeguard international fairness and justice with practical actions.

It is an unswerving strategic choice for both sides to consolidate and develop the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership. Standing at an important node, China and Uzbekistan will join hands to create a better tomorrow.

