World

swans in the flooded streets – Corriere TV

The swans in the flooded streets of Nova Kakhovka. The city is under water after the destruction of the dam happened Tuesday 6 June.

Kiev accuses Moscow: “The dam was destroyed to prevent us from crossing the Dnipro and hinder our counter-offensive”. But Russia denies it and blames the Ukrainian military.

June 6, 2023 – Updated June 6, 2023, 2:47 pm

