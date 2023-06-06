swans in the flooded streets – Corriere TV

6
The swans in the flooded streets of Nova Kakhovka. The city is under water after the destruction of the dam happened Tuesday 6 June.
Kiev accuses Moscow: “The dam was destroyed to prevent us from crossing the Dnipro and hinder our counter-offensive”. But Russia denies it and blames the Ukrainian military.
June 6, 2023 – Updated June 6, 2023, 2:47 pm
© breaking latest news
See also Xu Can recovers from injury and will play against Mexico's new star. In extraordinary times, he feels even more important on his shoulders – yqqlm