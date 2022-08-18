Home World Taiwan and the US will start negotiations for a trade agreement
Taiwan and the US will start negotiations for a trade agreement

Taiwan and the US will start negotiations for a trade agreement

The United States and Taiwan have announced that negotiations for a trade agreement will officially begin. Both sides agreed on a broad set of objectives aimed at “deepening our business and investment relationships, advancing mutual business priorities based on shared values ​​and promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and companies”, he said. declared the deputy representative for US trade, Sarah Bianchi.

Taiwan’s trade negotiations office said the negotiations are aimed at attracting more US and foreign investment and pave the way for Taiwan’s entry into international trade organizations such as the Japan-led CPTPP. The tariffs will not be discussed in the negotiations, they added from Taipei.

Find out more
See also  Brexit six years later: for Europeans residing in the UK it is still an open wound

