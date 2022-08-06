Listen to the audio version of the article

China simulated attacks on Taiwan on the third day of full-scale military exercises around the island. This is stated by the Taipei Defense Ministry, specifying that several fighters and ships of the People’s Liberation Army have been identified “around the Strait”, with some that “crossed the midline” in an action of “possible simulated attack” . The US and the EU renew their call for dialogue, trying to defuse the crisis triggered by the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi. UN Secretary General Guterres in Hiroshima for the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb: “humanity plays with a loaded gun,” he says, and calls for a halt to the increase in nuclear stocks.

Taiwan: China tries to destabilize us

Chinese planes and warships, Taiwanese authorities explain, have crossed the midline of the Strait in a continuous show of force aimed at destabilizing. The Taipei army responded by following the protocol: radio alarms, sending air patrols and military ships (already mobilized yesterday to follow the Chinese units like a shadow) and deploying ground-based missile systems, the Ministry of Defense reported in a Note.

The spark of the exercises in Beijing is the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking institutional figure to go to the island in the last 25 years. While Pelosi and the Taiwanese government said the visit helped demonstrate support for Taiwan amid tensions with China, Beijing called it a violation of U.S. commitments to One China policy and a step of encouragement for the pro-independence front of the island. The communist leadership, on the other hand, considers Taiwan an integral part of the Chinese territory, to be reunified even by force, if necessary.

4 drones detected around Kinmen Island

It’s not all. The Taiwanese military reported that its units on the main island of Kinmen and neighboring ones detected four small unmanned aircraft off the coast overnight on Friday. The four drones were spotted flying over Kinmen, Lieyu and the islet of Beiding, according to the Kinmen Defense Command. In response, the military fired warning rockets to repel the drones, which are believed to be operated by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, is a group of islands administered by the Republic of China (official name of Taiwan), located just 10 kilometers east of the city of Xiamen, in the Chinese province of Fujian.

North Korea, Pelosi destroys world peace, US must pay

On an international scale, calls for a peaceful resolution of tensions continue. But also the accusations directed at Taiwan and especially the USA. North Korea has accused the US of “adding fuel to the fire”, accusing Pelosi of being “the worst destroyer of peace and stability at the international level”, reports the KCNA agency which releases a statement by Jo Yong Sam, general manager of the Information Department of the Pyongyang Foreign Ministry.