Hong Kong taxi industry: business has increased after the resumption of “customs clearance”, hoping to bring vitality to the industry

[Commentary]The sonorous and powerful sound of gongs and drums, and the festive and majestic lion dance performance, the scene was very lively. On January 10, the Sham Shui Po office of the Hong Kong Taxi Driver Practitioners Association officially opened. In an interview with a reporter from China News Agency, Huang Yifeng, chairman (general) of the Hong Kong Taxi Driver Practitioners Association, said that it is not easy to open a new office. Looking back on the past three years, every taxi practitioner is full of up the challenge.

[Concurrent]Huang Yifeng, Chairman of Hong Kong Taxi Driver Practitioners Association

Before the “customs clearance”, the impact was really great. Our normal taxi drivers are about 60,000 people, and the morning and evening shifts add up to more than 60,000 drivers. 60,000 drivers affect hundreds of thousands of families. All the impacts are true. It is very big, because his (taxi driver) income is cut in half, and the night shift (driver) has no business at all, no customers.

[Explanation]Fortunately, after three years, Hong Kong and the mainland have finally resumed “customs clearance”, and people from the two places can communicate normally as before the epidemic. Immediately after learning about the “customs clearance”, Huang Yifeng began to prepare for the related work of welcoming tourists to Hong Kong.

[Concurrent]Huang Yifeng, Chairman of Hong Kong Taxi Driver Practitioners Association

After the chief executive announced the “customs clearance”, we immediately called on the official website of the head office to call on all our drivers to come out and start work (to prepare for the “customs clearance”). We also communicated with some car dealers to let more taxis come out and appeal to the drivers Come out more and start working. I hope that more mainland compatriots will come to Hong Kong.

[Explanation]As Hong Kong and the Mainland achieved the first phase of quarantine-free “customs clearance” on January 8, many passengers also arrived in Hong Kong as soon as possible. Zheng Xulun, a taxi driver in Hong Kong, told reporters that he was very excited, since “customs clearance” Since then, business has increased.

[Concurrent]Hong Kong taxi driver Zheng Xulun

After the “customs clearance”, in the past two days, we all feel that the business has increased. I hope that the government will fully “clear the customs” as soon as possible to promote our taxi industry and Hong Kong’s economy.

[Explanation]Huang Dahai, secretary-general of the Hong Kong Taxi Driver Practitioners Association, said that he is happy to see Hong Kong regaining vitality after experiencing many trials, and also looks forward to the “customs clearance” injecting new vitality into Hong Kong’s taxi industry.

[Concurrent]Hong Kong Taxi Driver Practitioners General Secretary Huang Dahai

We have been looking forward to this “customs clearance” policy for a long time. We hope that the flow of people after “customs clearance” will help our industry. In addition to serving Hong Kong citizens, our Hong Kong taxi drivers are also a business card (Hong Kong in) the world. We I hope that more people will travel to Hong Kong after the “customs clearance”. Our taxi drivers are ready for all services.

Reporter Liang Yuan reports from Hong Kong