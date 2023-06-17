Tea Tairović video abracadabra | Fun

Tea Tairović recorded a duet track with the Bulgarian singer Galena.

Source: YouTube/GALENA/printscreen

After breaking out with her new album “Balerina”, making everyone crazy with hot videos and launching herself at the very top of the music charts, singer Tea Tairović released another track.

This time she crossed her voice and oriental rhythm with one of the most successful Bulgarian singers singerGalen and released the song “Abracadabra” a few days ago, which quickly met with enthusiastic reactions from the audience. Tea Tairović also recorded a music video for a new duet number, and this time we are watching her in several challenging editions.

Tea and Galena slipped into seductive creations, while the Serbian singer drove the neighbors crazy with her dance. There is no end in sight to the comments below the video, and many agreed that Tairović looks brutal.

Check them out:



Tea Tairović and Galena Abracadabra Source: YouTube/Galena

And Teina’s best Instagram photos:

(MONDO.RS)