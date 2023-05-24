Terra Amara advances Thursday 25 May 2023

Things are looking bad for the inhabitants of Çukurova. The city is indeed going to end up in the hands of two shady entrepreneurs convinced that they could grab land and businesses in the area. Bad advances a Bitter land for the episode of Thursday 25 May 2023 reveal that someone among the main characters has been thinking about how to stop them. Here’s who it is and how it plans to do it!

Advances Terra Amara 25 May 2023

In the episode of Terra Amara on May 25, 2023 i two mysterious individuals who believe they can buy all of Çukurova continue to inquire about lands and properties. Since Demir e Yilmaz have signed aeverything with Fekeli e Hunkarhowever, to threats should be found one solution.

And that’s how Fekeli, along with Yilmaz and Demir, travels to the Chamber of Commerce and during a sitting at the top of which there is Orator utter a speech in front of the entrepreneurs rushed. “Don’t give in to any agreement with anyone” is the main message of his admonitions, all aimed at doing good for Çukurova.

Unfortunately however Hatip receives the visit of the shady figuresand persuaded by their words gets corrupted. “Who stands in the way of our plans?”they ask him. And Hatip, who does not want to suffer the revenge of those two, mentions Fekeli’s name as the main agitator of the protests delaying their project.

Streaming Terra Amara Mediaset Infinity

