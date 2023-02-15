The British The 1975 announce their biggest show in the UK at the Finsbury Park de Londres planned for the sunday july 2. Plus, they’re joined by a truly brilliant lineup of bands who will perform for over 40,000 fans.

The event, which will take place this summer, will have the support of big bands – favorites of the British – such as dream-pop Cigarettes After Sexproject of the now star producer Jack Antonoff, Bleachersthe british The Japanese House and the referential band from Midwest emo American Football. It will definitely be a day of live music like no other, with even more bands to be announced imminently. Tickets go on pre-sale starting Wednesday, February 15 and general sale is on Friday, February 17 at the following link.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, the group has established itself this year as the best rock / alternative performance at the BRIT Awards ceremony. His fifth album “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” it was their fifth consecutive number 1 album in the UK and has been very well received by the public and critics, being for the second time MondoSonoro cover in the month of its publication.

In the magazine we commented: “It is an album that rather tries to settle the roots of a band that started playing at the age of thirteen. It is a new rebirth and at the same time the beginning of everything, now that they are in their thirties. We could talk about it as a small revolution by the group to give value to human relationships, as a kind of guide to the things that truly matter for all those who are lost in a century that is hard for us to define. Matty returns to self-analyze, hand in hand with George Danielthrough the songs seeking to understand that new identity that maturity has brought him”.

Now the group will headline London’s Finsbury Park after initial plans to do so in 2020 were thwarted by the global pandemic. In Spain they will visit us four days later in the MadCool Festivalwhere they will perform on July 6 sharing the bill with artists such as Robbie Williams, Rina Sawayama o Lil Nas X. Tickets are already available.