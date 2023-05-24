The 95-year-old died blocked by an officer with a taser in a nursing home

She had been blocked a few days by the police with a taser while walking around the retirement home in which she was hospitalized with a kitchen knife in her hand. And now Clare Nowland, 95, died. The police reported it in a statement New South Waleswho added that the woman “died away serenely in the hospital shortly after 7pm tonight (11am Italian time), surrounded by family and loved ones.” The old woman, who was affected by dementialast May 17 she had been blocked with a taser by a official 33-year-old police officer as he walked with his own walker and a kitchen knife in hand. Due to the impact the 95-year-old had fallen and had banged the testareporting a hemorrhage cerebral. According to reconstruction more recently than the event, employees of the nursing home had called the police saying that there was a woman “wielding a knife”. THE policemen they would therefore have invited the woman to drop the weapon, but she would have continued to move against them albeit “at a slow pace” as she was forced to move with a walker.