On Tuesday, for the first time, a former US president will appear before a criminal court because he has been charged with a crime

(LaPresse) The United States is preparing to a historic day: for the first time a former US president will appear in front of a criminal court because he was charged with a crime. The defendant is Donald Trump, who will be at a hearing in Manhattan on April 4 at 2.15 pm local time (8.15 pm Italian time) for the formalization of the charges against him.

According to various sources, they will be contested 30 counts of fraudattributable to an episode: the undeclared payment of 130 thousand dollars with which Trump, according to the allegations, bought pornstar Stormy Daniels silence on their relationship, during the 2016 election campaign. The tycoon’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid the money, who pleaded guilty to illegal electoral financing and will now be the super witness of the prosecutor’s office.

When he arrives in court, the former president will be subjected to all the standard steps expected for defendants: his rights will be read, his fingerprints taken, the charges disputed. However, it is not clear whether Trump will be handcuffed: the procedure would foresee it, but an exception could be made. Ahead of the hearing, New York and Washington have been strong security measures in place increase, to avoid rallies by Trump supporters such as the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. A metal fence guarded by dozens of police officers has been set up on Capitol Hill, and in Manhattan, all officers will have to be available and uniformed regardless of their rank. (LaPresse)