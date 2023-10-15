Home » «The attack by Hamas is crazy, but we remain. We love this place” – Corriere TV
Dozens of people have chosen not to abandon their city, even though the border with the war is very close

Francesco Battistini, correspondent at Sderot / CorriereTv

Sderot is a ghost town, heavily hit by Hamas rockets. In the silent streets, the signs of the Hamas attack of 7 October remain. The Israeli city is a few kilometers from the border with the Gaza Strip, from the Israeli checkpoints: extreme point beyond which there is war. Despite the proximity to the “hot” area, many citizens have chosen to stay and not abandon their homes.

There are those who recount what they saw the day after the attack: «People running away, I heard shots, I was very scared. I saw people dying, everywhere. Something crazy.” And those who, in tears, admit: “I’m not scared for me, but for my friends, their families” explaining that they have seen three-year-old children die.

October 15, 2023 – Updated October 15, 2023, 4:25 pm

