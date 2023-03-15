On the occasion of Rambo Amadeus’ announcement, the author of the show “Dnevnica”, whose producer is Lejla Kašić, also spoke.

Source: ATA / Antonio Ahel, Instagram / lejlakasic

Via Instagram, Lejla Kašić, the producer of the show “Dnevnica”, which is broadcast on Radio-Television of Montenegro, accused Antoni Pušić, better known as Rambo Amadeus, of for sexual harassment. The Montenegrin musician addressed the public today through a press release.

Vladan Otašević, the author of the show, also spoke on this occasion. “I am deeply disappointed by the message he wrote. Instead of apologizing and regretting his actions, he found a way to justify it and send a message to everyone who is like him that they too can behave similarly. Lejla is under enormous stress because of everything she is going through,” said Vladan.

Let us recall that Lejla Kašić wrote in her post on Instagram that it is terrible, dangerous, and problematic that someone prone to deviant behavior through involvement in UNICEF has access to the most vulnerable categories of society. “That is unacceptable. Of course I was called crazy and stupid. After the verbal conflict and the end of everything, I received a message that was just another attempt at manipulation, in which he says that I got the wrong impression from him that we can be good friends“, wrote Lejla Kašić.

In her announcement, Lejla Kašić appealed to all women not to remain silent about sexual harassment, as well as not to be afraid of those who want to take advantage of their position of power. “Just like last night when I felt confused, powerless and unprotected. And then it turned into anger and rage. Finally, disgust and a nervous breakdown. What needs to happen for us to feel safe as we go about our daily activities? How many shamed victims are needed to make it clear to us that there is no justification? How long should we listen to what WE should have done? How long will men think they respect women if they only react to harassment and violence against their daughters/sisters/mothers? How long, how long, how much longer?“, wrote Lejla Kašić.

(WORLD/Blic)