World

The Authorized History of Bulgari Watches

The Authorized History of Bulgari Watches – MONDO MODA

Beyond Time” is the authoritative history of 100 years of Bulgari watchmaking. A work by Editora Assouline, the story existed all there, complete, but fragmented. Beyond Time´ is the sum total of everything Bulgari has achieved in the field of watchmaking since the 1920s.

This authoritative literary work on the brand’s jewelery-inspired “Horologista-Roman” creativity is the product of years of research – authored by the company’s leading experts – and features hundreds of original and captivating illustrations.

The editorial approach involves conversations between ‘the Bulgari watch’ and renowned authors, connecting the brand’s collections with film directors, athletes, experts and conductors. It’s Serpenti; is Bulgari Bulgari; is Octo; is the Grand Complication.

About to Bulgari

Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jewelry store. Known as the Roman jeweler and master of colored stones, Bulgari has established a worldwide reputation for Italian excellence and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship.

The company’s international success has evolved into a diversified global provider of luxury products and services, from fine jewelry and high-quality watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an unrivaled network of boutiques and hotels in the world‘s most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari believes deeply in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and giving back – to nature and the community.

