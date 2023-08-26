The Best Countries for Expats in 2023, According to Internations

Mexico Tops the List of Best Countries for Expats in 2023

According to the annual Expat Insider report by Internations, Mexico has taken the top spot as the best country for expats in 2023. This is not the first time Mexico has been recognized for its appeal to expatriates, as it has consistently been in the top five since 2014.

The ranking is based on assessments from more than 12,000 expatriates of 171 nationalities living in 172 countries or territories. The report takes into account various factors such as cost of living, housing, and high-speed internet availability.

Mexico stood out in several categories, including the ease of finding accommodation and the friendliness of locals. 75% of expatriates surveyed stated that it was easy to make local friends in Mexico, a significantly higher percentage compared to the global average. Expats praised the friendliness and warmth of the Mexican people, as well as the simplicity of the lifestyle.

While navigating the Mexican bureaucracy can be a challenge, maintaining a residence visa is relatively straightforward as long as the requirements are met. English is widely spoken in tourist areas, but expats are encouraged to learn Spanish to fully integrate into the local culture.

Expats also appreciate Mexico’s rich culture and history, which contributes to its high score in the “culture and welcome” subcategory. The country offers a wide range of landscapes, climates, gastronomy, and cultural experiences.

Spain is another popular destination for expats, ranking among the top ten countries in the quality of life index since 2014. Expats in Spain enjoy the country’s vibrant culture, nightlife, and leisure opportunities. The moderate climate, particularly in cities like Valencia and Malaga, is also a major draw, with over 300 sunny days a year and an average temperature of 18ºC.

The cost of living in Spain is generally lower compared to other European countries, but local salaries can be lower as well. Expats are advised to work remotely or earn higher incomes from abroad to maintain a better standard of living. Learning the local language, Spanish, is also recommended to fully embrace the Spanish way of life and show respect for the culture.

Panama, a Central American country, ranks third in the index and offers expats ease of finding accommodation, making friends, and cultural experiences. The country has a digital nomad visa and a favorable visa application process, making it popular among expats. The climate is also a significant factor, with stable temperatures throughout the year.

Finally, Bahrain, the only Middle Eastern country in the top ten, has seen a significant improvement in its ranking, rising 19 places from 2022. Expats in Bahrain appreciate the cost of living, financial situation, and ease of dealing with local authorities. The country also offers a welcoming work environment, fostering professional development, and encouraging knowledge sharing.

Overall, these countries provide expatriates with a welcoming atmosphere, cultural experiences, and a high quality of life.

