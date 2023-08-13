Home » The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in Vienna in the Danube after his father attacked his mother
The body of a missing 5-year-old boy has been found in Vienna in the Danube after his father attacked his mother with a hammer. The 41-year-old man is considered a suspect and police are looking for him. The child’s parents were separated.

A week ago the father should have returned the child to the mother, according to the agreed visiting times. But the man showed up alone at his 39-year-old ex-wife’s house, threatened her with a rifle and then attacked her with hammers. The child’s body was found last night. It is currently unclear how long he had been in the water.

