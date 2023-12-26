The Carthage theater days 2023: The memory of the National Theater through an exhibition – Les Murmures de Ouaga

From December 3 to 10, 2023, the 4 seasons space – Le 4e Art room, is transformed into a place full of nostalgia and celebration, hosting a retrospective exhibition “Douroub”, which retraces the four decades of existence of the National Theater Tunisian. This exhibition offers a journey through past theater seasons, providing a look at the artistic and cultural evolution of theater.

Walls, guardians of memory

The walls of the 4 seasons space – Le 4e art room become the guardians of memory, presenting 40 years of history through a series of paintings richly furnished with evocative photographs called “Douroub” which means paths. Each photo, organized by season, tells a unique story, accompanied by enlightening captions, guiding visitors along the different paths of each era of the Tunisian National Theater. Since its genesis in 1983, the Tunisian National Theater has occupied a prominent place in the Tunisian cultural and artistic scene. A reference institution, it played a central role in the rooting and development of the theatrical experience in Tunisia, thus contributing to its diversification and enrichment over the 40 years of existence.

The walls of the 4th art room become the guardians of the memory of the Tunisian National Theater. Photo credit: The Carthage Theater Days Facebook page

“The 40 years of the National Theater symbolize maturity! We are preparing to inaugurate a new era of Tunisian theatrical creativity, strengthening its distinctive character and enriching it with innovative works,” confides Moez Mrabetdirector of the National Theater, testifying to the continued commitment to artistic evolution.

The art of photography as a window into history

Like a canvas that provokes questions, photography offers a similar introspection. The exhibition, curated with a dominant palette of colors such as blue, red and yellow, features varied works, capturing the energy and emotion of different theatrical seasons through shots of actors in action, show posters, and much more.

The Art of Photography as a window on history. Photo credit: The Facebook page of the Carthage Theater Days

Taking a few moments to contemplate these photographs is equivalent to inevitably diving into History. Like a work of art or a film, this contemplation demands particular attention, transporting spectators to another space-time where questions arise and emotions intensify. The exhibition thus becomes a sensory journey through the rich history of the Tunisian National Theater.

