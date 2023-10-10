Home » The Cassation postpones sentence on Silvana Saguto, prosecutor had requested confirmation of sentence
The Cassation postpones sentence on Silvana Saguto, prosecutor had requested confirmation of sentence

The Cassation postpones sentence on Silvana Saguto, prosecutor had requested confirmation of sentence

The Supreme Court ruling has been postponed in the proceedings involving, among others, Silvana Saguto, the former president of the Prevention Measures Section of the Court of Palermo who was disbarred from the judicial system, in relation to accusations of corruption and extortion. The judges of the sixth section, at the end of the discussion of the parties, announced that they will update…

