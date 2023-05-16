Home » The Chief Justice of Ukraine has been arrested on corruption charges
Tuesday he has been arrested Vsevolod Kniaziev, chairman of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, the most important judicial body in the country, on charges of corruption. The government authority that deals with fighting corruption in Ukraine and which conducted the investigation made it known: Kniaziev, who is 43 years old and has been president of the Court since December 2021, is accused of having received a bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch, Kostiantyn Zhevago.

Sccording to the investigators, the oligarch would have paid a total of 2.7 million euros to Kniaziev and a lawyer, so that the Supreme Court would issue a ruling that would allow him to maintain control of the shares of a mining company at the center of a legal dispute with some former shareholders.

Zhevago is one of the richest men in Ukraine, and was arrested in late December in France following an international arrest warrant for corruption charges. He is still in France, and the Ukrainian authorities have requested his extradition.

