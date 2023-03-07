The musical initiative VillaSoundBilbao reaches its second phase in which the twelve selected bands will perform during the month of March in Bilborock.

this week starts VSB Fest, the concert phase of the third edition of the VillaSoundBilbaothe musical program promoted by the Bilbao City Council to promote, train and give visibility to young groups from the Basque Country and Navarre.

The selected bands, which will perform in Bilborock on the last three Thursdays of the month (8:00 p.m., free admission until full capacity), have been the following: Sophia V (Bizkaia), Ziris (Navarro), NO (Bizkaia), Lova Lois (Bizkaia), Lemak (from Gipuzkoa), Thu (Bizkaia), dene (from Gipuzkoa), Christmas (from Gipuzkoa), Marban (Bizkaia), Ithaca (from Gipuzkoa), Calathea (Bizkaia) and Entropy (araba). As in previous editions, the concerts can also be seen in streaming through the Youtube channel of Bilbao Gazte.

After the first phase, in which a professional jury selects 12 bands among the more than 100 registered, now comes this second phase consisting of four days of concerts, with performances by the musical projects spread over the 9th, 16th, 23rd and March 30th. The Jury and the public attending the concerts in Bilborock will select 6 groups or soloists, who will participate in a program of Mentoring. In this section, the bands will receive a training program adapted to the detected needs of the selected groups (communication, technical production, tours, intellectual property…).

Finally, the Jury will select one of the six groups/soloists to go on a Tour during the last quarter of 2022. A minimum of 4 performances will be scheduled in different halls of the State, where he will perform accompanied by a group from each one. of these localities and will receive €750 as travel expenses for each of said performances. Last year, Alai was the artist who made the Tour and the bands Ben Santana (Bizkaia), The jungles (Bizkaia), Laguna Goons (Bizkaia), Tanzania (Bizkaia), Alai (Gipuzkoa) and Shopping bag (Bizkaia), those selected to carry out the Mentoring.

This is the distribution of the performances per day:

March 9

Sophia V (Bizkaia), Ziris (Navarra) y NO (Bizkaia)

March 16

Lova Lois (Bizkaia), Lemak (Gipuzkoa) and HXDESZ (Bizkaia)

March 23

dene (from Gipuzkoa), Christmas (Gipuzkoa) and Marban (Bizkaia)

30 April

Ithaca (from Gipuzkoa), Calathea (Bizkaia) and Entropy (Car)