The Empordà plays strong with the Ítaca Sant Joan festival

June is being a month with a lot of activity in the Catalan region. All thanks to the efforts of those responsible for the Ithaca cycle, which began last April and which It will end on July 2..

We recently said that the concept “Cultura i Acció a l’Empordà” perfectly summarized the objectives of Ítaca, a cycle of musical and cultural activities that take place in different towns in the area. But let’s remember that June will be the month of the really big party with which those responsible for the cycle will make us enjoy music made on the peninsula. We are talking about Ítaca Sant Joan, two consecutive days at Platja Gran de l’Estartit, during which we will be able to see in concert Alizzz, Iseo & Dodosound, Els Catarres, Boom Boom Fighters & Cookah P y Serial Killerz June 23 and Vetusta Morla, La MODA, Triquell, Carmen 113 y Ryna DJ the 24th of June. The second day will also feature an amazing art show with drones. You can get tickets for each of the days or with a subscription for both.

However, it should be remembered that there are still some activities of the cycle to celebrate and that they come after the concerts of Renaldo i Clara, The Great Chief of FetuI am the concert tribute to The Skatalites by The Gramophone Allstars Big Band. So you can still see Delafé and the Blue Flowers in Calella de Palafrugell (June 2, Escenario Havaneras). You can expand the information on the official website of the cycle.