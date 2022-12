Brussels – “The question is very serious. We need to investigate and clarify: what happened, who took part, who is the corrupter, who is corrupted”. The European Commission does not hold back. After the revelations of Republic on the involvement in “Qatargate” also of EEAS officials, the EU External Action Service (a sort of Foreign Ministry), the Union executive, through one of its spokesmen, confirms that they “have full confidence in the Belgian judiciary”.