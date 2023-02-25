Home World The European Union has approved new sanctions against Russia
On Friday, representatives of European Union countries agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, the tenth since the war in Ukraine began a year ago. The agreement – found during a meeting of Coreper, the Council of Permanent Representatives of Governments to the European Union – provides for a ban on the export of certain types of products to Russia, for a total value of 11 billion euros in the last year . These include spare parts for trucks and engines that could be used by the Russian military, as well as electronic components that could be used to build drones, missiles and other armaments. Sanctions have also been imposed on some people linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force, accused of supplying so-called “kamikaze drones” to Russia.

– Read also: The first year of war in Ukraine may not be the last

