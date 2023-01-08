On the first day of the adjustment of the new crown virus infection to “Class B and B Control”, the first batch of inbound passengers passed the customs smoothly, and the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders increased significantly year-on-year.

From 0:00 on January 8, as China‘s policy of canceling entry nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation, and optimizing personnel exchanges between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macau came into effect, Guangzhou Airport ushered in the first batch of overseas flights after the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy.

According to CCTV news reports, from 0:17 to 23 on January 8, flights CZ312 and ZH9024 from Toronto, Canada and Singapore stopped at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Shenzhen Baoan International Airport successively, carrying a total of 387 inbound passengers on board. The overall situation of customs clearance is smooth and orderly. At 1:32, all 387 inbound passengers have successfully completed customs clearance procedures.

On the day when the policy came into effect, the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders doubled year-on-year. According to the big data of the online travel platform “Tongcheng Travel”, the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders for travel on the platform on January 8 increased by 628% year-on-year, hitting a peak since March 2020. Among them, inbound flight orders accounted for 48%, and outbound flight orders accounted for 52%. On the same day, Chinese outbound tourists who booked air tickets through the same journey flew to more than 100 cities in 53 countries and regions around the world.

From January 8 to the eve of the Spring Festival, the entry policy is favorable and the demand for returning home during the Spring Festival is superimposed, which promotes a sharp increase in the number of inbound air ticket orders for the same journey. Big data from the same journey shows that the popular destinations for inbound flights on January 8 are Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Nanning. Among them, some popular inbound direct flights from Seoul to Nanjing, Phnom Penh to Nanning, and Bangkok to Guiyang were sold out a week before departure on January 8.

In addition, the number of reservations for air tickets to Hong Kong has gradually increased with the optimization of immigration policies. According to data from the online travel platform “Qunar”, from December 27th to January 7th, the bookings of air tickets from the mainland to Hong Kong increased by 3.8 times compared with the same period (November 26th to December 7th), and other countries and regions Bookings to Hong Kong also increased by 3.2 times from the previous quarter.

On January 8, the first stage of customs clearance between Hong Kong, China and the mainland was realized, making Hong Kong, China, the TOP1 departure place for inbound air tickets on that day. The same journey travel data shows that the number of air ticket orders from Hong Kong, China to the mainland rose by 62% month-on-month on that day, and the main inbound destinations include Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Nanjing. Since 00:00 on January 8, the Civil Aviation Administration has canceled the entry of international passenger flights destined for Beijing from the designated first point of entry. Beijing will also become one of the important destinations for passengers to enter in the future.

It is worth noting that many business travelers who went abroad in December last year delayed their return date after the policy was released. According to data from Tongcheng Business Travel, 51% of users who booked inbound business travel tickets between December 27, 2022 and January 7, 2023 chose to postpone the return date to January 8 by changing or refunding the ticket. day later.

In terms of the price of international air tickets during the Spring Festival travel season, according to Qunar data, the average price paid for international air tickets departing from January 8 to February 15 during the Spring Festival travel season is 3,481 yuan, and the popular destinations are Thailand, Macau, South Korea, and the United States. and Singapore; the average price paid for entry is 4446 yuan, and the popular departure places are South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau and Malaysia.

According to the data of the third-party travel data APP “Fei Changzhun”, as of December 31, 2022, the country will have implemented a total of 42,000 international (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) passenger flights in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 37%, and a decrease from the same period in 2019. 96%.

Zhao Nan, director of industry development for Air Travel, previously said that from a market perspective, with the gradual relaxation of entry-exit epidemic prevention and control measures, the demand for passenger travel has gradually been released. In the same period last year, from the perspective of supply, it will take a process to restore the supply of airline flights and crews, so in 2023, driven by market demand, the number of international flight ticket bookings will grow steadily, and the recovery speed of routes in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be obvious Higher than intercontinental routes, the international civil aviation market will enter a new stage of recovery.

On January 6, The Paper learned from the Civil Aviation Administration that this year, civil aviation will encourage large backbone airlines to create air express lines between hubs, encourage small and medium-sized airlines to focus on regional markets, and restore the international aviation market in a safe and orderly manner. On January 6, the Civil Aviation 2023 National Civil Aviation Work Conference was held. The meeting pointed out that in 2023, it will strive to complete a total transportation turnover of 97.6 billion ton-kilometers, a passenger transportation volume of 460 million person-times, and a cargo and mail transportation volume of 6.17 million tons. 75% level, and strive to achieve breakeven.

(Editor in charge: Wang Chenxi)