the images inside and from above of the room that went up in flames – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Over 100 dead and 150 injured in Iraq, during the celebration of a wedding in Hamdaniya, a town in the province of Nineveh. A fire completely destroyed the room that hosted the event, the flames apparently started from some fireworks. Many of the injured were taken to hospital with burns and symptoms of asphyxia. (LaPresse/Ap)

September 27, 2023 – Updated September 27, 2023, 12:53 pm

