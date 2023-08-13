Home » the impressive images of the crowd – Corriere TV
World

the impressive images of the crowd – Corriere TV

by admin
the impressive images of the crowd – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) About 100,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against the Israeli government’s judicial review plans. This is the 32nd week of protests against Benjamin Netanyahu and his executive. The Karkur motorway junction in the north of the country was intermittently blocked, and some protesters also lit rockets. According to The Times of Israel, citizens are ready to go to the bitter end, preparing to completely paralyze the state. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Lapresse)

August 13, 2023 – Updated August 13, 2023, 10:53 am

© breaking latest news

See also  A man died in a fire in Sremska Mitrovica Info

You may also like

Asp Messina first stabilizations, Cisl Fp glasses “important...

The undertold role of Mauritania in Qatargate

News Udinese – The next opponent in the...

Milan-Novara LIVE at 10.30: Chukwueze, Okafor and Musah...

Točka, the richest guest worker village in Serbia...

Nickzzy, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The person who will replace Fernando Villavicencio in...

World, breaking news. Kiev, Russian base in Crimea...

The war of spies between Washington and Beijing...

Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 80

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy