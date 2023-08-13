the impressive images of the crowd – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) About 100,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against the Israeli government’s judicial review plans. This is the 32nd week of protests against Benjamin Netanyahu and his executive. The Karkur motorway junction in the north of the country was intermittently blocked, and some protesters also lit rockets. According to The Times of Israel, citizens are ready to go to the bitter end, preparing to completely paralyze the state. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Lapresse)

August 13, 2023 – Updated August 13, 2023, 10:53 am

