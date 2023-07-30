The Inaugural Tianjin Juilliard Piano Art Festival Kicks Off with International Talent and Musical Excellence

Tianjin, China – The first Tianjin Juilliard Piano Art Festival has officially kicked off on July 30th, bringing together talented young artists and students from around the world. Despite the challenging weather conditions, 28 young artists, 37 young students, and 14 short-term students gathered at the Tianjin Juilliard School to participate in this prestigious event.

Co-founded by the Tianjin Juilliard School and the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area Management Committee, the festival is set to run until August 13th. The participants will have the opportunity to collaborate with 12 renowned international teachers, 2 well-known performers, 2 guest conductors, and 2 cooperating orchestras, promising a musical feast for everyone involved.

The main venue for the festival will be the Tianjin Juilliard School, where teachers and students will engage in one-on-one lessons, master classes, lectures, and concerts. In addition, the festival has planned outdoor concerts on the Tianjin Juilliard Outdoor Stage, as well as a series of concerts at the Anligan Art Center, known as the “sub-venue.” These arrangements aim to bring classical music closer to music lovers and citizens, allowing them to experience the beauty of piano art firsthand.

He Wei, CEO and Artistic Director of the Tianjin Juilliard School, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “I’m very excited to join you in this summer’s musical event. This year’s Piano Festival demonstrates the Tianjin Juilliard School’s teaching philosophy – to cultivate young musicians, be an artistic citizen, serve the community, and influence society. Over the next two weeks, our talented piano students will receive personal guidance from educators, perform alongside outstanding artists, and bring the joy of music to the citizens through a series of concerts in Binhai New Area and the Ann Ligan Art Center in the urban area. Together, we will create a music festival that belongs to Tianjin.”

The festival has gathered an impressive lineup of international teachers, with 12 renowned figures in the field. Notably, Yoheved Kaplinsky, the director of the Piano Department at the New York Juilliard School, and Tianjin Juilliard’s Wang Xiaohan, Dean of the Piano Department of the Preparatory School, will serve as co-artistic directors. Other teachers include Sofya Gulyak from the Royal Academy of Music, Gabriel Kwok from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Jinsang Lee from the National University of Arts in Korea, as well as Yong Hi Moon from the Peabody Institute of Music in the United States, Katarzyna Popowa-Zydro from Gdansk Conservatory of Music, and Petergoszcz Conservatory in Poland.

The first Tianjin Juilliard Piano Art Festival marks a significant milestone in the development of classical music and piano art in the region. By providing a platform for young musicians to learn, perform, and interact with esteemed educators and performers, the festival aims to nurture a new generation of talented artists and promote the appreciation of classical music within the community.

