Home World The Italian Fred De Palma will offer two concerts in Spain
World

The Italian Fred De Palma will offer two concerts in Spain

by admin
The Italian Fred De Palma will offer two concerts in Spain

The urban Italian singer Fred De Palma will go through spain this year to offer two concerts: the November 29th will sing in the Copernicus Live room in Madrid and the November 30 will act in the Sala Razzmatazz 2 in Barcelona. the tickets on sale now on these two web pages: doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price of the tickets is for 25 euros (does not include management fees).

The singer discovered hip-hop culture in 2008 and soon showed that he had a talent for the world of freestyle. Fred De Palma already accumulates twenty seven platinum records y four gold in Italy and also has others Five Platinum in Spain. In 2012, he released his first solo album. “F.D.P” and since then he has not stopped creating hits, among them the song “EXTASI”, published last summer with the intention of maintaining reggaeton in Italy, with which he achieved double platinum. One of his most recent hits is the single “Adrenalina”.

Over time, the artist has earned the title of being the “king of Italian reggaeton”, thanks to his songs that have been heard both in his homeland and abroad. Fred De Palma already has several collaborations with renowned singers such as Ana Mena in “It was illuminated”, Justin Quiles in “Romance” or “Paloma” with Anitta among many others.

See also  Japanese Foreign Minister's Visit to Poland Plans to Bring Back Ukrainian Refugees | Russian Invasion | Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng | Ukraine's Neighbors

You may also like

Mina Naumović before and after | Entertainment

PARKINGMYCAR / Online the new site for parking...

30 centimeters of rain in a few hours,...

An evacuation order was issued and then withdrawn...

Five Notable Stories From Confidential Pentagon Documents Published...

Ukraine, Washington Post: “The person responsible for the...

Ukrainian war, UN: horror for beheaded Ukrainian soldier...

Arezzo, kills his wife and mother-in-law: 50 year...

Fred Again.. interpreta su “Actual Life 3” en...

IF YOU DYING EGGS WITH PAINT FROM BAGS,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy