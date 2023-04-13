The urban Italian singer Fred De Palma will go through spain this year to offer two concerts: the November 29th will sing in the Copernicus Live room in Madrid and the November 30 will act in the Sala Razzmatazz 2 in Barcelona. the tickets on sale now on these two web pages: doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price of the tickets is for 25 euros (does not include management fees).

The singer discovered hip-hop culture in 2008 and soon showed that he had a talent for the world of freestyle. Fred De Palma already accumulates twenty seven platinum records y four gold in Italy and also has others Five Platinum in Spain. In 2012, he released his first solo album. “F.D.P” and since then he has not stopped creating hits, among them the song “EXTASI”, published last summer with the intention of maintaining reggaeton in Italy, with which he achieved double platinum. One of his most recent hits is the single “Adrenalina”.

Over time, the artist has earned the title of being the “king of Italian reggaeton”, thanks to his songs that have been heard both in his homeland and abroad. Fred De Palma already has several collaborations with renowned singers such as Ana Mena in “It was illuminated”, Justin Quiles in “Romance” or “Paloma” with Anitta among many others.

