The killer from Mladenovac shot in the school yard and at the police Info

Terrible night in Serbia. The number of victims in Mladenovac is constantly increasing.

According to the media, it is in Mladenovac a terrible crime – the murder of at least ten people – committed by a 21-year-old young man, UB, for whom a police chase has been launched. He started the crime in the schoolyard after an argument, and then got into a car and allegedly shot from a moving vehicle moving from the village of Dubona to the village of Šepšin.

While the number of victims of the crazed killer is increasing minute by minute and while the wounded are being brought to the Emergency Center, the police have completely blocked Mladenovac and the surrounding roads. Footage of armored gendarmerie vehicles, special police forces, and local police appear on social networks.

The massacre in Mladenovac happened a day and a half after the bloody feast of elementary school students at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in the center of Belgrade, and as things stand now, the number of victims is the same or even higher. According to the latest information, the attacker in Mladenovac is surrounded, but for more than an hour there is no new information about him, while the police did not make an official announcement. There are also children among the wounded.

