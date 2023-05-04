Home » The killer from Mladenovac shot in the school yard and at the police Info
World

The killer from Mladenovac shot in the school yard and at the police Info

by admin
The killer from Mladenovac shot in the school yard and at the police Info

Terrible night in Serbia. The number of victims in Mladenovac is constantly increasing.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovic/INStagram

According to the media, it is in Mladenovac a terrible crime – the murder of at least ten people – committed by a 21-year-old young man, UB, for whom a police chase has been launched. He started the crime in the schoolyard after an argument, and then got into a car and allegedly shot from a moving vehicle moving from the village of Dubona to the village of Šepšin.

While the number of victims of the crazed killer is increasing minute by minute and while the wounded are being brought to the Emergency Center, the police have completely blocked Mladenovac and the surrounding roads. Footage of armored gendarmerie vehicles, special police forces, and local police appear on social networks.

The massacre in Mladenovac happened a day and a half after the bloody feast of elementary school students at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in the center of Belgrade, and as things stand now, the number of victims is the same or even higher. According to the latest information, the attacker in Mladenovac is surrounded, but for more than an hour there is no new information about him, while the police did not make an official announcement. There are also children among the wounded.

Follow up live all the information about the shooting in Mladenovac.

00:14

The hunt for the killer is underway
Source: Courier

Source: Courier

See also  In the "guarantee group" for the defense of Ukraine there is also Italy. What does it entail?

You may also like

Handball Erice has the match point for the...

Zelensky in The Hague: “No attack, this court...

Udinese-Naples / Spalletti speaks: “Naples, this Scudetto is...

THE POLICE IN SERBIA RECEIVED EVEN 25 REPORTS:...

Serie A, Naples party! The Neapolitan champions of...

Napoli scudetto, Osimhen and Di Lorenzo comment on...

Udinese-Naples | Clashes at the end of the...

Shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Shooting in Mladenovac in the schoolyard | Info

Udinese-Napoli / Sandi Lovric: “We have to take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy