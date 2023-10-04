The Kinderini Vs Rest of the World.

The search for particular or curious drinks and snacks, scattered among supermarkets and small ethnic shops, continues..

Pringles Smokey Bacon another of the many flavors of the Pringles brand, placed on the market.

As soon as you open the package you are surrounded by an intense aroma of smoked bacon, a shame that all this does not support the taste, which loses consistency quite quickly. A light smoked aftertaste remains but above all you don’t perceive the power of flavor that you would expect upon first contact with the palate.

Worth trying but there are stronger flavours.

I Kinderini, Ferrero has created and hit the mark again, with a new and interesting biscuit. A delicious two-tone milk and cocoa biscuit with some creamy decorations. Suitable for eating individually or dipped in milk or tea.

With a pleasant and full-bodied flavour, sweet without being excessive, it induces you to eat one after the other. Visually appealing, each cookie was depicted with a fun facial expression. If you really have to find a flaw, the price is slightly higher than the average biscuit.

Absolutely worth trying.

Magners it is an Irish cider, a drink made from apple, with a low alcohol content: 4.5%. A drink from which I expected a lot and instead.

Once the bottle is uncorked, the scent that comes out is acrid and only afterwards do fruity notes arrive that recall apples. With a clear, straw-yellow colour, it has a not very pleasant sour flavour. The apple aroma is very labile without leaving that thirst-quenching sensation in the mouth.

A drink that perhaps to appreciate its aroma at its best, it should be enjoyed with spicy and tasty foods.

A delusion.

