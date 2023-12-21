«The Legion of Honor does not remove itself for a complaint. I hate the manhunt” – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) «The Legion of Honor does not exist to preach morality. It’s not on the basis of one complaint that we take away the Legion of Honor from an artist”: this is what French President Emmanuel Macron said on France 5 on Wednesday evening in the program “Cà Vous”, regarding the actor Gérard Depardieu in the turmoil over complaints of rape and sexual violence. “I hate the manhunt,” added the head of the Elysée. (LaPresse)

December 21, 2023 – Updated December 21, 2023, 12:43 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

