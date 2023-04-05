Home World The lottery winner from Bijeljina appeared Info
The “Sedmice” lottery winner, who won more than a million marks with a ticket bought in Bijeljina after tax was deducted, contacted the “Republika Srpska Lottery”.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

They are from the “Lottery of the Republic of Srpska” for the portal InfoBijeljina said that the winner was from Bijeljina and that he came to the premises of “Lutrije”.

All procedures and checks have been established and the winnings will be paid out in the next few days. The money will be paid into his giro account“, they said from “Lutrija Republika Srpska”.

Then, as they added, the city of Bijeljina will receive payment from the tax prescribed by law.

Let’s remind you that ever since the news spread in Bijeljina at the end of March that a lotto ticket was paid in that city thanks to which someone became a millionaire, there have been endless speculations about who that lucky person could be.

According to the report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 24th round of the Lotto Week game, the sum was 750,000 euros.

The week was drawn and the lotto ticket was paid in Bijeljina, and the winning combination was: 5, 8, 13, 23, 24, 32, 38.

