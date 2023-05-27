Home » The mayor of Banja Luka dances to Flowers | Entertainment
World

The mayor of Banja Luka dances to Flowers | Entertainment

by admin
The mayor of Banja Luka dances to Flowers | Entertainment

Today, the mayor of Banja Luka briefly “stole the show” from the carnival participants, when he got up and danced to the song “Flowers” by the singer Miley Cyrus.

Izvor: Instagram/Screenshoot

Today, a carnival is being held in Banja Luka, during which various entertainers and dancers perform on the streets of the city, and one of them was the mayor Draško Stanivuković.

“This is how we drive the rain away,” he wrote on his Instagram, along with a video showing him standing up, throwing away his umbrella and dancing.

See:

“You can freely go to Rio for the carnival”, “Made for everyone”, “That’s how it’s done”, are some of the comments on the post…

(WORLD)

See also  Qatargate, no more house arrest or electronic bracelet for Eva Kaili. The former vice president: "Now I want to return to the European Parliament"

You may also like

Georgofili, 30 years of the massacre. Ceremony to...

Connecticut witches acquitted, 370 years after their death...

Pope Francis’ message for Day of Prayer for...

tsc vojvodina lazetić announcement | Sport

weather alert report for tomorrow, Sunday 28 May...

«A bitter taste remains in the mouth for...

She told me “GET OUT OF THE ORDINANCE,...

Salernitana-Udinese | The official formations: Thauvin owner with...

Where are we with the 2024 Olympics?

Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy