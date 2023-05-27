The mayor of Banja Luka dances to Flowers | Entertainment

Today, the mayor of Banja Luka briefly “stole the show” from the carnival participants, when he got up and danced to the song “Flowers” by the singer Miley Cyrus.

Izvor: Instagram/Screenshoot

Today, a carnival is being held in Banja Luka, during which various entertainers and dancers perform on the streets of the city, and one of them was the mayor Draško Stanivuković.

“This is how we drive the rain away,” he wrote on his Instagram, along with a video showing him standing up, throwing away his umbrella and dancing.

“You can freely go to Rio for the carnival”, “Made for everyone”, “That’s how it’s done”, are some of the comments on the post…

