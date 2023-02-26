Numerous politicians in Serbia have hilarious nicknames.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/YouTube/screenshot

Numerous politicians in Serbia have hilarious nicknames that they got because of their nature, physical appearance or a striking quirk. Crane or Eel, Mannequin, Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob SquarePants are just some of them.

The former president of Serbia and the Serbian Progressive Party, Tomislav Nikolić, was called Jegulja or Ždral in internal circles. Before him on the political scene were influential Boris Tadić, who bore the nickname Maneken, Božidar Jelić, known as Mickey Mouse.

People called Vuk Jeremic SpongeBob Cube. The progressive Veroljub Arsić from Požarevac was nicknamed Vecko, a Aleksandar Martinović resented Vojislav Šešelj so much that he gave him a nickname Klempo. Minister of Culture Maja Gojković on one occasion she visited Iran, where she appeared covered with a hijab. After that she got a nickname Ninja.

Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković was nicknamed Jorgos by employees of the National Bank of Serbia. As it was stated to the media on one occasion, the employees call her that because of the masculine determination and authority that is visible at every step. It is not known who came up with the nickname Bož Derikož for the former Minister of Finance Božidar Đelićbut his second nickname, Mickey Mouse, is the “culprit” of SRS MP Nataša Jovanović.

Zorana Mihajlović she got the nickname before entering politics. The students called her Zmihajlović. They probably called her that because she was strict. When she was really rigorous, she was nicknamed Snakes in the school yard.

(WORLD)