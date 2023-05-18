by livesicilia.it – ​​5 seconds ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – He had a plan. Take revenge on the boy who abused him. And so at just eleven years old he plunged the blade of a knife into the victim who is 14 years old. He has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The plan to take revenge, at the age of 11 he stabs his schoolmate appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.