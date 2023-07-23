Home » The President Mourns the Tragic Murder of Mayor Agustín Intriago in Manta
by admin
Title: Mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, Murdered in Armed Attack

Date: July 23, 2022

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, expressed deep sorrow on Sunday evening over the murder of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago. Intriago was fatally injured in an armed attack that took place in the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood earlier that day. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, his injuries proved fatal, as confirmed by his grieving family.

President Lasso wasted no time in taking action, issuing a directive to the General Commander of the Police to mobilize necessary resources in order to locate and bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act. “We stand in solidarity with the family of the mayor and the victim who was accompanying the authority at that time,” declared President Lasso, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring justice is served.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, a suspect has been apprehended in connection with the case, providing a ray of hope for justice. Tragically, in addition to Intriago, a woman lost her life in the same armed attack.

Agustín Intriago was in the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood to supervise the initiation of a major sewerage project planned for the area. The shocking news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief, with numerous individuals gathering outside the hospital where Intriago was taken, mourning the loss of a beloved figure within the community.

The murder of Mayor Agustín Intriago is a grievous incident that highlights the ongoing issue of violence and insecurity in our society. The local residents, as well as political leaders across the nation, condemn this act and demand swift justice for Intriago’s death. The loss of such a dedicated and respected public servant is a blow to the community as they mourn his passing and remember his contributions.

As investigations into this tragic incident unfold, both the authorities and the public remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, while ensuring that such acts of violence are met with the full force of the law.

