The Pretenders will be the opening act for Guns N’ Roses in Spain

rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses has announced some of the opening acts that will accompany them on their world tour, which are: The Pretenders y Generation Sex. The band will go through spain on two different dates: the friday june 9 will act in Civitas Metropolitan Stadium of Madrid and the Monday June 12 will play in Abanca Balaídos Stadium in Vigo. The opening act for both concerts will be the pioneers of British pop rock The Pretendersthe essential training led by Chrissie Hynde born at the end of the seventies and which continues to enjoy international popularity.

Let us also remember that The Pretenders will be acting as headliners alongside Incubus on the second day of Last Rock Festival this year, specifically on the night of 19th of June.

Produced by Live Nationthe group’s world tour this year resumes its activity prior to the legendary tour “Not In This Lifetime… Tour” which was held between 2016 and 2019 and, which was listed as the “third highest grossing tour of all time.” Tickets for this year’s concerts on sale now in these two links: gunsnroses.com y livenation.es. In addition, fans will also be able to purchase different VIP packages that can include everything from premium tickets to invitations to the Paradise City Lounge prior to the show.

