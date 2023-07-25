The price of the most expensive apartment in Banja Luka | Info

The price of the most expensive apartment sold in the Republic of Srpska per square meter in the first half of this year was 360,789 KM per square meter, it has an area of ​​109 square meters and is located in Banja Luka.

The mentioned apartment is located in a building built in 2022. Along with the apartment, an auxiliary room (roof terrace) and a garage were traded, while the total realized price in the contract is 467.414 KMit was announced from the Republic Administration for Geodetic and Property Legal Affairs (RUGIPP).

According to data from sales contracts and questionnaires, which were the subject of registration of ownership rights in regional units and regional offices of RUGIPP, the price of the most expensive house traded is 700.000 KM and was registered in Bijeljina.

The usable area of ​​the house is 91 square meters, and the land next to the building is 762 square meters, and it was built in 1960, the report states.

The price of the most expensive commercial building is 5.223.280 KM and was registered in the municipality of Vlasenica. The usable area of ​​the building is 2,774 square meters, and the area of ​​the land next to the building is 2,259 square meters, and it was built in 2022.

The price of the most expensive commercial space is 2.339.998 KM and was recorded in Banja Luka. The area of ​​the office space is 441.7 square meters and is located in a building built in 2022.

The price of the most expensive construction land traded in Banja Luka is: 3.300.000 KM for a land area of ​​2,876 square meters.

The price of the most expensive traded agricultural land was recorded in Prijedor and amounts to 1.200.000 KM for a land area of ​​27,722 square meters (2.77 ha).

In the Register of Real Estate Prices maintained by RUGIPP in the first half of 2023, a total of 9,688 sales contracts were recorded on the territory of the whole of Srpska, which were subject to the registration of ownership rights, and a total of 21,362 real estates were traded with a total value of 598.102.362 KM.

From the total number of immovable properties entered into the Register of Real Estate Prices, which are included in sales contracts concluded in the period 1.1.2023 – 30.6.2023. In 2010, the most traded building land was in relation to the total number of traded real estate.

Observing the total prices of real estate in sales contracts concluded during this year, the most money for real estate was spent in Banja Luka, Bijeljina, East Novi Sarajevo, Trebinje, Doboj and Prijedor.

Since the establishment of the Real Estate Price Register on January 1, 2017. until 30.6.2023. In 2008, the turnover of real estate was recorded with a value of approx 5.000.000.000 KM

Observing the recorded real estate prices during last year and in the first half of this year most were re-trafficked in Banja Luka, Trebinje, Bijeljina and East New Sarajevo.

The total price of real estate realized in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Price Register for the period 1.1– 30.06.2023. years amounts 598.102.362 KM and is for 83.640.234 KM higher than the total sum of real estate prices registered in the same period in 2022.

