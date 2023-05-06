Home » The professor paid tribute to the murdered policeman in Mladenovac Info
World

The professor paid tribute to the murdered policeman in Mladenovac Info

by admin
The professor paid tribute to the murdered policeman in Mladenovac Info

The professor who taught the police officer (21) from the village of Dubona near Mladenovac said goodbye to her former student with a touching speech.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

The teacher who taught a police officer (21) from the village of Dubona near Mladenovac, who was killed in the massacre on Thursday evening, said goodbye to her former student with an emotional message on a social network.

“I was deeply affected by the farewell message of the High School teacher, addressed to her student who was killed last night in Mladenovac… whose younger sister was also killed, a graduate of the same high school… God, are you there?”, according to a post on Twitter. “When the teacher enters the classroom pensively, and he smiles… “How are you, professor?” Two suns in the eyes of the professor, shining, to chase away the shadow from my face. “I will succeed!”, you promise yourself and, after a few years, you smile proudly, forever attached to your heart..

See photos from the crime scene:

See also  Too many to read!History of Human Trafficking Crimes in the United States-China Daily

“I did it, professor!”. And my heart is like the cosmos. I can’t wake up the same, wonderful boy, after your departure. Do people know about the sunshine you leave us when you leave our lives, and about our worries: where are you, are you happy, have you preserved your innocence… You will never, never regret it. For a smile instead of a school bell, special forever…thank you”, it is stated in the professor’s announcement.

Let’s remind you, from Mladenov UB (21) committed a massacre in the vicinity of Mladenovac on Thursday around 22:00 when he killed eight and wounded 14 innocent young men and women with shots from an automatic rifle. Among them were a young policeman, as well as his sister.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Sudan, warring parties to hold talks in Saudi...

Sex during pregnancy is not dangerous Fun

Maja Marinković broke up with Zvezdan Slavnić |...

Palermo, bad news for Cagliari: Brunori won’t be...

Railway traffic haywire, delayed trains in Florence, situation...

Mass arrests in Serbia Info

rad relegated to the third league of serbia...

Will Charles III be able to keep the...

Targa Florio 2023, Crugnola triumphs, feat for Runfola...

Failure on the Rome-Florence Fs line, delays of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy