The professor paid tribute to the murdered policeman in Mladenovac Info

The professor who taught the police officer (21) from the village of Dubona near Mladenovac said goodbye to her former student with a touching speech.

The teacher who taught a police officer (21) from the village of Dubona near Mladenovac, who was killed in the massacre on Thursday evening, said goodbye to her former student with an emotional message on a social network.

“I was deeply affected by the farewell message of the High School teacher, addressed to her student who was killed last night in Mladenovac… whose younger sister was also killed, a graduate of the same high school… God, are you there?”, according to a post on Twitter. “When the teacher enters the classroom pensively, and he smiles… “How are you, professor?” Two suns in the eyes of the professor, shining, to chase away the shadow from my face. “I will succeed!”, you promise yourself and, after a few years, you smile proudly, forever attached to your heart..

“I did it, professor!”. And my heart is like the cosmos. I can’t wake up the same, wonderful boy, after your departure. Do people know about the sunshine you leave us when you leave our lives, and about our worries: where are you, are you happy, have you preserved your innocence… You will never, never regret it. For a smile instead of a school bell, special forever…thank you”, it is stated in the professor’s announcement.

Let’s remind you, from Mladenov UB (21) committed a massacre in the vicinity of Mladenovac on Thursday around 22:00 when he killed eight and wounded 14 innocent young men and women with shots from an automatic rifle. Among them were a young policeman, as well as his sister.

