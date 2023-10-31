The Puerto Rico Police Conducts Extensive Operation: 400 Arrests and Counting

Puerto Rico Police Carry Out Extensive Operation, Making 400 Arrests

In what is being described as the most complex and extensive operation in recent years, the Puerto Rico Police, along with support from prosecutor’s offices and the Department of Justice, carried out a large-scale operation resulting in around 400 arrests across 76 towns on the island. The operation, known as “Unmasking Crime,” targeted drug and weapons sales points.

Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa stated that the operation impacted twelve gangs involved in the sale of drugs, weapons, and violent crimes. Agents filled out 189 arrest warrants, conducted 64 raids, and made 191 additional arrests during various interventions. There are still 35 fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants.

During the operation, 78 illegal weapons, 50 vehicles, and six bulletproof vests were seized. Notable arrests included the leader of a gang, Yolanda Pérez, who was already on probation for drug trafficking.

The operation was based on citizen complaints about illegal activities disturbing peace in their communities. “This operation is the best evidence that citizens’ complaints are being heard and addressed,” said López Figueroa.

The Secretary of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, praised the collaborative effort between the police and the Department of Justice, which led to over 369 complaints and bail amounts totaling $57 million.

Police Chief Alexis Torres explained that the increase in the use of the internet by young people and university students, especially in the Western area, has posed challenges in investigating crimes involving drugs and weapons. The sale of weapons acquired during the operation began with a marketing phase on social networks.

The operation involved units of the Puerto Rico Police, along with federal agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The FBI director, Joseph González, commended the joint effort to bring peace to Puerto Rico’s communities.

In Coamo, 16 members and the leader of the Zambrana organization were arrested. The group was linked to a double murder that occurred in May. In Lares, an entire organization, including the owner of two businesses and his family, was arrested for drug-related crimes and investigated for murders. In Aguadilla, eight people were arrested for operating a drug point on Sosa Street, while the leader of a gang in the Muñeca residential complex, who was on federal probation, was also arrested.

The operation highlights the commitment of law enforcement in Puerto Rico to making the streets safer and dismantling criminal organizations.

