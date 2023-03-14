The call to act in the new edition of Barcelona has been opened Living Culture Action, which is part of the Festes de la Mercè in Barcelona in collaboration with the BAM.

Registration is open for those who want to sign up from the past March 13 until the March 28 at 2:00 p.m..

Living Culture Action It is a festival that, as is tradition, chooses its programming through an open call where any person or group who is interested can sign up. The contest is organized with the help of community culture projects, is managed in a participatory and open manner and is promoted by the Barcelona City Council on the occasion of the La Mercè festivities.

According to the festival in a press release: “From the Acció Cultura Viva plenary session, we look for quality musical proposals that represent diversity, that are fun, emerging, experimental, innovative, young, surprising, transgressive, inclusive and that represent groups that operate on the margins of culture”.

The registration form, as well as the bases of the Proposal Submission Guide, can be consulted on the website of living culture.