Home World The registration process for Acció Cultura Viva is open
World

The registration process for Acció Cultura Viva is open

by admin
The registration process for Acció Cultura Viva is open

The call to act in the new edition of Barcelona has been opened Living Culture Action, which is part of the Festes de la Mercè in Barcelona in collaboration with the BAM.

Registration is open for those who want to sign up from the past March 13 until the March 28 at 2:00 p.m..

Living Culture Action It is a festival that, as is tradition, chooses its programming through an open call where any person or group who is interested can sign up. The contest is organized with the help of community culture projects, is managed in a participatory and open manner and is promoted by the Barcelona City Council on the occasion of the La Mercè festivities.

According to the festival in a press release: “From the Acció Cultura Viva plenary session, we look for quality musical proposals that represent diversity, that are fun, emerging, experimental, innovative, young, surprising, transgressive, inclusive and that represent groups that operate on the margins of culture”.

The registration form, as well as the bases of the Proposal Submission Guide, can be consulted on the website of living culture.

See also  Cities across the country go into lockdown after North Korea reports first coronavirus cases - BBC News

You may also like

HE WAS REJECTED BECAUSE HE HAS NO PRIMARY...

Barros Schelotto: “Retegui has a 9 that Italy...

The latest battle situation: Russian mercenaries are recruiting...

«We also use Italian ammunition»- Corriere TV

The man behind the success of the 7-Eleven...

Marshal Glickman on the expansion of the Euroleague...

Youtuber who became an MP will be expelled...

Movida Palermo, residents ready to appeal to the...

Alfredo Cospito connected with the review court hearing...

Vatican signs agreement with Council of Elders –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy