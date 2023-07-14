Home » the report of the afternoon session
the report of the afternoon session

the report of the afternoon session

Sixth day of training camp for the rosanero in Ronzone finished. To underline the “tests” carried out by Corini during the practice match: first the three-man defense then, we moved on to a 4-3-3. During the match, divided into two halves, formations made up of: Massolo, Buttaro, Nedelcearu, Marconi, Aurelio, Segre, Gomes, Saric, Insigne, Brunori, Valente against…

