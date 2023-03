All eyes are on the Black Sea, the epicenter of the confrontation between NATO and Russia. The day after the crash of the US Reaper, the first question concerns the fate of the wreck. The American military leaders claim that the drone has not been recovered and – according to what they know – not even Moscow has managed to get hold of it. The hypothesis is circulating that the impact zone is not far from the coast of Crimea and from the area of Sevastopolheadquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.